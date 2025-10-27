The WEF is a fascist organization

Jordan Peterson explains why the WEF is "a fascist organisation."
➡️ "The elites of all the different power hierarchies meet and conspire... despite the fact that they have no democratic standing."
✅ "It's a pay-to-play arrangement that's... really demented and twisted the world in unbelievably pathological ways."
✅"Net Zero... ESG... Stakeholder capitalism. That's all pouring out of the WEF."
🔻"Every stupid idea you can possibly imagine in the last 15 years has been promoted by the Davos crowd."
