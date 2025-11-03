JBP: Digital ID cannot be allowed in America

Jordan Peterson on digital ID, and the social credit systems it makes possible:

"If a traffic camera catches you jaywalking in China... the digital ID system... will convict you of jaywalking... take money out of your bank account... and reduce your social credit score."

"If your social credit score falls below a certain level, then you can't buy drinks from a vending machine... You can't go on a train. You can't get out of your 15-minute city."

"I think it'll bring in a totalitarian tyranny so 100% complete that it would make George Orwell's 1984 look like a picnic."