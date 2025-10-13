Christian Morality Is Crucial

Jordan Peterson is a product of academia, who then rebelled against it.

He holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in political science and one in psychology, and a PhD in clinical psychology from McGill University.

For twenty years, Peterson taught courses at Harvard and the University of Toronto.

Charlie Kirk applied to West Point but was rejected.

He briefly attended an Illinois community college, but dropped out to devote himself to political activism.

At 18, Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA, a student organisation focused on spreading conservative ideas on college campuses.

Kirk was assassinated while speaking under a sign that read: “Prove me wrong.”

Peterson is Canadian, Kirk an American.

Kirk was a Millennial, Peterson a Boomer.

What might two men from such different generations and backgrounds have in common?

CHRISTIAN MORALITY.

The Interview

Peterson and Kirk sat down for a conversation, which was posted as Episode 542 on Jordan B. Peterson’s Substack.

The episode was titled “This is a Spiritual War.”

It didn’t take long for the two men to get to the heart of the matter.

Charlie Kirk said he was once considered “unseemly by the conservative establishment” because he did things outside of the box from the get-go.

He didn’t have any credentials to speak of, just a card table and a desire to carry the light of truth into the darkness of Leftist-dominated university campuses.

“And what I was unknowingly on the cutting edge of was something you mentioned earlier,” Kirk told Peterson, “is that conservatives have now become low trust of institutions and liberals have become high trust of institutions.”

It’s a wonder that anyone has any trust in institutions after the COVID debacle.

“In the 1960s,” Kirk continued, “they [liberals] had low, low, low, low trust of institutions. Don’t send us to war.”

At this point, Peterson started to push back a bit, “Well, there’s a real conundrum there because a conservative with low trust in institutions is like an oxymoron, right?”

It’s an oxymoron because the West was built on the back of institutions. Conserving them is what the conservatives are all about—or is it?

Peterson went on to suggest that conservatism, at its core, is religious. When institutions detach from religious foundations—in the West, this means Judeo-Christian principles and morality—conservatives naturally become suspicious of them.

They’re not distrustful of institutions per se; they’re suspicious of godlessness inside of today’s institutions.

Kirk, of course, agreed with Peterson on this crucial point.

Those who have been saying from the get-go that all of it—Liberals vs Conservatives, The Left vs The Right—is a battle between good aren’t religious nutjobs. They’re both clear-eyed and spot-on.

Why? Because it’s nothing new.

Western civilization has been moving toward secularization—rejection of the transcendent— since the Renaissance.

The Enlightenment sped up the process. Marxism outfitted it with jet engines.

The twentieth century—with its 231 million senseless deaths—was a Leftist’s dream.

In short, the Left’s long march through Western institutions has created the current crisis in authority because the institutions are no longer founded on Christian religious principles.

The Left has convinced itself of the inconceivable—God is dead. Where there is no God, everything is permitted because men see themselves as the gods.

“Do what thou wilt” has become the whole of the law—and everything has become hopelessly corrupt.

Christianity And Culture

Charlie Kirk was much more than a political activist. First and foremost, he was a man of faith.

“I want to be remembered for courage for my faith,” Kirk once said in an interview. “That would be the most important thing. The most important thing is my faith in my life.”

What was Kirk’s faith? He was an evangelical Christian.

Jordan Peterson—likely due to the lifelong influence of academia—is not so clear-cut when it comes to his religious beliefs.

Ultimately, Jordan’s psychological insights into Christianity position him as a “cultural Christian.”

A cultural Christian can be defined as someone who identifies as Christian for social or familial reasons rather than a personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

At first glance, the difference between them—the Evangelical vs the Cultural Christian—seems like an unbridgeable gap between Kirk and Peterson.

But it’s not. Why? Both Peterson and Kirk agree that Christian morality is the backbone of Western civilization.

Though they come at it from different angles, both men accord with Founding Father John Adams, who wrote, “Our constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

As goes America, so goes the West. Peterson and Kirk agree on that. It’s common ground.

Western civilization was founded on the idea of a transcendent deity, i.e., Christianity. Institutions that lack that crucial element aren’t Western. They’re something else. Something alien.

Whatever it is—call it Wokeness—let it be anathema.