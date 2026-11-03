Peterson is winning even more support using true-to-life examples to show you exactly what your neighbors are really living by.

The We Who Wrestle With God Tour made an appearance in Phoenix last year for a live taping that used ancient texts and three-plus decades of clinical observations to make a case that people demonstrate what they believe or doubt every time they choose things like whom to marry, have kids, and how to act in everyday situations.

Peterson uses this example to refuse to define religion solely as an abstract viewpoint, while instead defining it as the “operating system” behind actual action.

Ancient Stories Show Hidden Faith