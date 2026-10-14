Jordan’s most recent course on Eliade restores the old requirement that attention be given to something greater than transient moods or the slogans of politics.

Generations have grown up under a system of life where each competing claim on their time was treated as equally urgent and equally expendable. They are now scattered, resentful, and unable to construct anything lasting.

In addition, it can be seen everywhere in fractured families, collapsing institutions, and a government class that uses the void created by those collapses as the only authority left worthy of blind obedience.

Attention as the Battlefield

Peterson revisits Eliade, because the distinction between the sacred and profane is not academic ornamentation.

Instead, it is the reason that voluntary (attention requiring conscious effort) and involuntary (attention taken against one’s will) attention indicate to which authority a culture has ultimately pledged its allegiance.

Once all things qualify as “sacred”, then attention breaks down into endless scrolling and outrage manufacture that never asks the individual to make some form of actual sacrifice.

As a result of this process of flattening, the consequences are predictable. Individuals are unable to sustain commitments because there is no common horizon to justify sustaining such commitments.

As relationships become contractual, institutions lose all moral significance, and individuals begin to float in whichever narratives promise them the least amount of discomfort. The conservative understanding presented here goes further than simply criticizing the effects of excessive screen use.

The loss of the sacred gives anyone control over the noise that wishes to fill the void with their own rituals of compliance. Whether that is corporate platforms or an administration eager to fill the void with its own rituals of compliance.

What happens when a society teaches its youth to believe that every inherited normative structure is optional?