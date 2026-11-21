The West is declining due to the conflicts between inherited mythologies (or the ways we think of our world) being challenged by other perspectives that compete to tell us who we are.

Peterson starts with a harsh but honest observation that shocks many today as we continue to insist on relying on objective fact and rational thinking.

People don’t navigate the world based solely upon the facts or logical reasoning. Rather, there are secret motives shaping everything they see, hear or remember.

These are apparent in casual experiences such as going on a date. Each person is interpreting the conversation and filtering information they receive based on some underlying goal related to forming a relationship or demonstrating status.

When you scale this process up, it helps explain why there are currently three different powerful ideas vying for dominance in terms of how we conceptualize the West.