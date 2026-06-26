On the left, many respond to talk of personal responsibility with endless rage. Recently, there was a post on X from ValAssenza that directly used this comparison to describe Peterson and others as having counter-productive meltdowns.

The author suggested that the constant outrage from the right was preventing a better life narrative.

But the story behind this ridicule is much bigger than one snide comment. Peterson has been explaining for years that individuals need to take care of themselves individually before they expect society to become a better place.

Through his maps of meaning and biblical series (which pull from psychology and history) Peterson explains the importance of voluntary suffering, and clear thinking over temporary comfort.

Here’s Peterson’s psychology laid out plain and clear. It’s available if you are a subscriber.