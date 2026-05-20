Why America’s Companies Must Ditch This Pseudoscientific Personality Test

Stop wasting your time!

Are you tired of being forced to take one of those personality tests during some “team-building” corporate retreat? Do you hate having to describe yourself with a 4-letter acronym that supposedly defines everything from your work ethic to your leadership abilities? Do you find that those who are most vocal about their personality types are often the worst performers, yet somehow seem to advance the farthest? If so, you’re not alone.

Jordan Peterson agrees. He tells it like it is. Peterson is brutally honest about the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI). He declares it to be useless for anything meaningful. No hedging, no caveats—just a cold, hard dose of facts.

“The MBTI has zero predictive utility for performance.”

Zero. Not a little, but completely unable to predict who will perform well at a job, lead others, or deliver when it counts.

And yet companies spend millions each year on this junk.

Peterson explains the perverse incentives perfectly. The worst tests become the most widely used. Tests that are accurate require difficult decisions and painful feedback. Tests that are inaccurate allow everyone to pretend that equality exists in places where it does not.

“The likelihood that an organization will use a test is inversely proportional to the accuracy of the test.”

That’s not a bug; that’s a design feature.

The instrument itself is a complete disaster.

Based on dated 1930s speculative theory from Carl Jung that has never been subjected to rigorous modern factor analysis, with categories that shift wildly depending on when they are administered, with no statistical backing, and with no true validity.

Peterson buries the MBTI without ceremony.

“It isn’t psychometrically valid.”

“It should be consigned to the dustbin of history because it’s a relic of the past and it’s no longer properly valid.”

He means every word.

The greatest harm is in what it normalizes.

Workplaces that are afraid to promote people based on ability due to a fear of creating hierarchies. Systems that prioritize employees’ emotional safety over producing results. High-performing employees are pushed aside while the “correct personality type” moves ahead. Average employees become the norm as confrontation is avoided at all costs.

“It won’t hurt anyone’s feelings. Everyone will win.”

Peterson expresses disgust at the idea because he knows what follows: stagnation, a decline in innovation, and ultimately, collapse.

There is a much more scientific approach that has been available for years.

The Big Five model—conscientiousness, extraversion, openness, agreeableness, neuroticism—is the result of massive amounts of data and testing. Instead of rigid categories, the Big Five uses continuous scales. The Big Five is a proven predictor of job success, leadership, creativity, and resilience.

Peterson even developed understandmyself.com as a way to provide individuals with a real assessment tool rather than corporate placebos.

Those who are high in conscientiousness separate themselves from those who cannot finish a project. Those low in neuroticism remain calm when chaos erupts around them. Those who are open-minded create real innovations, not regurgitated ideas.

These characteristics do not coddle; they define.

Do you want to see talent wasted, while incompetent employees are rewarded and advanced simply because no one wants to “label” them as incompetent? Paid subscribers can receive a detailed look at how these same anti-merit schemes have infected government, education, and more—and the specific steps to remove them.

This is not an isolated incident.

It is the corporate embodiment of all participation-trophy schemes that weaken institutions from within. Free markets rely on truth about differences in ability and drive. When leaders value comfort above competence, they are not only losing efficiency; they are betraying the voluntary, merit-based system that made America prosperous.

Peterson provides us with the indictment.

The MBTI may be acceptable for casual conversation regarding personality differences. But beyond that—it is poisonous.

Demand better.

Demand evaluations based on evidence, not ego preservation. Demand that your employer does not assign you roles, promotions, or future opportunities based on some arbitrary label.

America was successful in rewarding what people did, not what category they fit into.

Peterson has ignited a fire.

Throw away this garbage.

Use reality.

Let the true strength of America come back — or America will slowly commit economic suicide, defending the free-enterprise spirit we claim to defend.