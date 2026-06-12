What If Jordan Peterson’s Greatest Test Is the One He Is Living Right Now?

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Someone on X asked a question this week that thousands of Peterson fans have probably thought about quietly.

Jordan Peterson with a position in the Trump administration would make a lot of sense. Do you think he would be a great director of the National Institute of Mental Health?

It is not a crazy idea. RFK Jr. is running HHS and overhauling psychiatric overprescribing from the top down. Peterson spent decades warning about exactly the kind of pharmaceutical capture and ideological corruption of mental health institutions that RFK is now fighting. The alignment is genuinely compelling.

But Peterson is not in the Trump administration. He is at home. Fighting.

Mikhaila Peterson has been the family’s public voice through all of it. In April she posted that her father was taking time off of everything due to a psychiatric medication induced neurological injury and suffering from akathisia, a condition she described as the worst thing she has ever seen anyone go through. She said every day for the last year has been pure hell. She cried publicly while describing the daily reality of life in their home. She created Prescribed-harm.com specifically to document cases like her father’s and warn others about the dangers of psychiatric medication discontinuation.

Tammy Peterson told the New York Post in May that her husband feels as if he is in another realm of pain and has no plans to return to public life.

And yet.

In a video recorded before his health collapsed Peterson said something that lands differently now than it did when he first said it.

“I told young people for 60 years: pick up the cross and shoulder it uphill. Because that is where all the meaning in your life will be derived from. It is in the difficulty. It is in the responsibility. Your character is made noble by sacrifice, by the delay of gratification.”

He is living that teaching right now in the most literal possible way. Not metaphorically. Not academically. In his body. Every day. In another realm of pain.

Whether he returns to public life or not, whether he ever sits in a government office or gives another lecture or records another podcast, this chapter of his story is itself a kind of teaching. The man who told millions to carry their burden voluntarily is carrying one that none of us would choose.

Mikhaila says there is cautious optimism that his condition can begin healing slowly. The family asks for continued prayer.

This newsletter exists to keep his ideas alive and his story told honestly while he fights his way back.

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