What America and Canada See When They Look at Britain

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Jordan Peterson didn’t mince words in a recent conversation with Piers Morgan. He said watching the United Kingdom’s current trajectory is genuinely sad to witness from across the Atlantic — not as political theater, but as something closer to grief.

His argument starts from a place of respect, not mockery. He described an immense debt owed to Britain — for the institutions, the language, the intellectual tradition that shaped both Canada and the United States. That’s precisely what makes the decline, in his view, so hard to watch. It isn’t schadenfreude. It’s closer to watching a parent struggle.

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What Peterson pointed to specifically was a pattern that’s become increasingly visible in the UK over the past several years: people facing real consequences — arrests, investigations, prosecutions — for speech, while institutions have been slow or reluctant to act decisively on far more serious matters when doing so risked accusations of insensitivity. Peterson’s word for that pattern was gaslighting — telling people who are describing what they’re actually seeing that they’re wrong to see it that way.

How does a country built on the tradition of free expression end up prosecuting speech instead of actual crimes?

Peterson’s answer points to what he calls a weak political correctness that has spiraled past its original purpose. What may have started as an effort to reduce cruelty in public discourse, in his telling, evolved into a mechanism that prioritizes comfort over candor — and once that trade-off gets institutionalized, it becomes very difficult to reverse, because anyone pointing it out risks being cast as the problem.

That’s the deeper concern behind his phrase “psychopathic bullies and the woke green mob.” Not every activist, not every regulator, not every institution — but a specific dynamic where the loudest, most punitive voices end up setting the terms nobody else feels safe challenging.

What does a nation lose when its people stop feeling safe saying what they actually see?

Peterson’s answer is: everything that made it worth learning from in the first place. His closing plea wasn’t triumphant. It was closer to a warning between allies — an appeal for Britain to reclaim the backbone that built the institutions America and Canada inherited, because losing that wouldn’t just be Britain’s loss. It would be a loss for everyone who’s still learning from what Britain used to represent.

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