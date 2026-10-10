Jordan Peterson has been sounding the alarm regarding compelled speech and its relationship to controlling people’s perceptions of reality.

Now, he finds himself battling recently mandated requirements that make basic statements about sex punishable offenses in all places of work and in public record.

Assault on Observable Truth

Jordan Peterson said that the process of compelling people to speak takes words away from the world around us (reality) and gives authority over what counts as “truth” to those who issue the compulsion.

Recently proposed legislation in Western countries and corporate policies are testing new ways to define hate speech that include punishing people for referencing biological sex.

These developments are taking place through proposed bills and platform regulations that punish people for using language that deviates from the approved nomenclature; thus changing the nature of the conversation from campus debates to professionally binding consequences.

There is one clear pattern that emerges. None of these laws or regulations represent new rights or freedoms for anyone. Rather they represent old style authoritarianism with the elites presenting them as a shield for the vulnerable, but actually using them as weapons against those who do not accept the elite’s narrative.

Evidence of this double standard can be found in employment law cases and regulatory filings showing that insiders are generally exempted from scrutiny while ordinary working-class employees are disciplined for refusing to agree with contested claims.

This type of selective application of the rules clearly shows the purpose behind them is a test of whether working-class employees will submit to the elite’s agenda, rather than protecting them.

How many more working-class employees will be required to lose their job for simply stating what is obviously true based upon chromosome structure and anatomical makeup before we see that this pattern cannot continue?