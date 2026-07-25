The fascists set up the education system imitating the Prussian military model

A recent conversation reveals exactly why Peterson believes the entire structure of modern schooling was designed with a very different goal in mind than learning.

Jordan Peterson doesn’t pull punches when the subject turns to public education, and a recent exchange makes his position impossible to misread.

Discussing the origins of the modern school system, Peterson laid out a historical claim that should unsettle any parent who has ever wondered why their child’s classroom feels more like a factory floor than a place built to nurture curiosity. He said plainly, “the public school system was set up by fascists on the Prussian military model,” adding without hesitation that the goal was to produce what he called “thoughtless worker drones.”

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That’s not a passing insult thrown out for effect. Peterson has made this argument repeatedly across interviews, and this conversation reinforces it with even sharper language than usual. The exchange continued with a rapid back and forth naming exactly what kind of drones the system was engineered to produce. Desk workers. Bureaucrats. Factory workers. Peterson even noted the etymology directly, pointing out that the word bureaucrat itself traces back to this exact function.

Why does a system originally built to manufacture obedient labor still shape how millions of children are educated today?

Both Totalitarian Threads Run Through the Same Root

Peterson’s fascist framing isn’t the only dark thread historians have traced back to the Prussian model’s origins. The system’s own architects described it in terms that sound just as authoritarian from the opposite ideological direction. Early accounts of the Prussian reforms describe the model as carrying what one historical analysis called a “Democratic and State-Socialist element,” built directly into its founding design by the philosopher Fichte, who envisioned schooling as a tool for molding the population toward the state’s collective purposes rather than the individual’s own.

That’s the uncomfortable overlap Peterson’s critique points toward, whether he uses the word explicitly in a given conversation or not. Fascist and socialist regimes rarely agree on much, but both have historically converged on the same instinct when it comes to education: a centralized system built to produce compliant citizens serves either ideology equally well. The label on the ruling philosophy changes. The mechanism for producing obedience doesn’t.

The Industrial Logic Behind the Classroom

Peterson doesn’t dismiss the entire premise of industrial era schooling outright. He acknowledged in this conversation that training a workforce for an industrializing economy wasn’t inherently unreasonable given the moment in history. Countries needed workers who could show up, follow instructions, and perform repetitive tasks reliably. That much, Peterson conceded, made a kind of practical sense at the time.

But here’s where his argument sharpens into something far more damning. Peterson identified what he sees as the real cost buried underneath that industrial logic, the part nobody wants to examine closely. He explained that sitting right beneath the goal of producing reliable workers was a second, quieter objective: actively suppressing anything resembling creative entrepreneurship in the students moving through the system.

That’s the sharp distinction Peterson keeps returning to across his public commentary on education. It’s not simply that schools failed to cultivate creativity by accident, through underfunding or bureaucratic inertia. Peterson argues the suppression was closer to the point. A population trained to follow orders efficiently doesn’t need to be taught how to question the orders themselves, and a system built around obedience has little use for students who might grow up to challenge it.

A Pattern Peterson Has Documented for Years

This wasn’t an offhand remark made in the heat of a single conversation. Peterson has built this argument out repeatedly, in interviews specifically dedicated to examining education reform, and it consistently traces back to the same historical thread: the Prussian model of universal schooling, adopted broadly across Western nations in the late nineteenth century as industrialization accelerated.

Peterson has framed the consequences of that origin as still visible today, arguing that modern schools continue functioning less like institutions built to develop independent thinkers and more like systems optimized for compliance. Sit still. Follow the schedule. Wait for permission. Those are the actual skills a Prussian-modeled system was built to instill, and Peterson contends those same instincts still get rewarded in classrooms generations after the original military logic that inspired them.

Here’s the sharp point that deserves serious consideration rather than dismissal. If the foundational architecture of a system was built to produce compliant labor rather than independent thought, why would anyone assume that architecture naturally evolved into something designed to cultivate the opposite?

What This Means for Parents Right Now

Peterson’s critique isn’t purely historical or academic. He’s connected this argument directly to the modern push for school choice and alternative education models, arguing that parents deserve options outside a system whose founding purpose was never actually centered on their child’s individual potential. If the underlying structure was built to standardize and suppress rather than cultivate, Peterson suggests, then reform efforts that simply tinker around the edges of that structure are unlikely to address the deeper problem.

That’s a challenging conclusion for anyone who assumes public education, whatever its flaws, is at least fundamentally oriented toward the child’s benefit. Peterson’s argument asks parents to consider something more uncomfortable: that some of the friction their children experience in traditional schooling, the boredom, the resistance to rigid schedules, the creative instincts that get quietly discouraged, might not be a bug in the system at all. It might be exactly what the system was built to do.

How many genuinely creative, entrepreneurial minds has a century and a half of a system built on both fascist and state-socialist instincts quietly filtered out before they ever had the chance to develop?