Do you believe the most recent assertion going around that population health doesn’t depend on what people actually choose to eat, drink, or do?

A recent article stated that personal responsibility collapses at the exact moment there is unsafe food, dirty air, or contaminated water, suggesting adults need to have perfect outside circumstances to successfully complete fundamental decision-making.

This type of reasoning converts each and every health-related failure into a societal indictment which shields the individual from serious review. It is truly mocking the concept of agency, while attempting to disguise it as compassionate.