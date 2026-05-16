Left wing trolls love a good character assassination. Just look at this viral post from UnityNewsNet with over 2,300 likes blasting Jordan Peterson as a fake whose public persona was a facade and sold out his principles because of mental health problems and drug addiction.

The graphic they shared paints Peterson as just another fallen idol in a long line of “many such cases”. It’s the classic hit piece: dredge up personal struggles, slap on a hypocrisy label and watch the mob pile on.

But anyone who has followed Peterson’s career know that this tactic crumbles under scrutiny.

Peterson has always been transparent about his battles. Back in 2019 and 2020 he openly described his descent into benzodiazepine dependence (a side effect of medications prescribed for his wife’s kidney cancer and his own severe anxiety and depression).

He saw no success with standard western options for treatment and so he went to Russia where he ended up in a medically induced coma. He recovered, came back even stronger, and discussed all of these facts in interviews and his book “Beyond Order.”

What if you remove the personal attacks and examine the man’s work...? What then?

The answer is below for paid subscribers.