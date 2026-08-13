It is an insidious form of poisoning that robs individuals of their capacity to grow and destroys national unity from the inside out.

When people will not take ownership of their mistakes they grant those who depend on constant grievances and dependency, the ability to wield power.

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The Message We Need Today

@tawurusm recently published a blog post titled “life only happens once.” Thus, the idea that we can make mistakes is inevitable; however, being responsible enough to admit our mistakes takes courage.

This is not soft self-help. Rather, it challenges the prevailing narrative that mistakes should always be attributed to someone else.