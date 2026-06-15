Smear campaigns from the fringes of social media usually say more about the person making the smear than about the person being smeared.

A recent post on X made some questionable statements using unverifiable claims regarding spyware allegedly used by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) against activists; the post also includes sharp, personal attacks, one of which was directed specifically at Jordan Peterson calling him “a rapist” and “an evil cult leader.”

Furthermore, the post links those broad, unfounded accusations to domestic terrorism and corruption that involve unreported abuse by Zionists.

Those kinds of rhetorical devices should be scrutinized, not accepted -- especially given that they are emerging during a time when there are already many competing cultural narratives.

Jordan Peterson has been challenging some of those narratives for years. He has taken on leading opinions regarding prevailing orthodoxy in psychology, responsibility, and free expression.

Below, we provide an inside look at the coordinated smear campaign against Jordan and his response for subscribers.