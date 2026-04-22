Sharia Laws Begets Authoritarian Hell Holes

Will the islamists ever be able to create a nation that's not an authoritarian hell hole?

Sharia law’s atrocities are not some far-off nightmare, they’re an immediate danger to everything America was founded on — and dr. Peterson isn’t pulling punches about it.

Dr. Peterson outlines in detail the way fundamentalist Sharia (and all too often the entire system) is diametrically opposed to the principles of democracy. When “god’s law,” as interpreted by self-ordained enforcers is considered absolute, and therefore above any human-made law, there is no room for discussion — no voluntary consent — and no opportunity to evolve through free agreement. Only submission.

Dr. Peterson states that in the vast majority of the Islamic world, this type of arrangement leads to authoritarian regimes in which the typical features of these systems include: suppression of dissent, elimination of individual rights and concentration of all authority in the hands of thugs who claim to be acting in accordance with divine mandate.

This is not about picking on the “bad guys.” This is an inherent part of the totalizing vision.

Dr. Peterson identifies the central contradiction of Sharia: Sharia seeks to impose governance over all aspects of life — both in terms of personal behavior and state legislation — which will clearly eliminate pluralism and freedom of choice. Supremacist islamists demand that all human laws submit to their version of divine edict — with no exceptions. The result? Societies in which blasphemy can mean death, apostasy will get you executed, women are systemically subjugated and minorities are second class citizens or worse. Dr. Peterson correlates this to real-world statistics: majorities of overwhelming proportions in some polls support declaring islam the national religion and broadly implementing Sharia — even in countries such as the u.k. Sarcasm aside, how’s that for “diversity is our strength” when the goal is uniform submission?

The elite love pretending this is nothing more than cultural differences — but this is a blueprint for domination.

Dr. Peterson isn’t afraid to outline the ugly details of fundamentalist applications of Sharia law. Punishments include stoning for adultery, amputation for theft and lashes for minor infractions — all considered divine justice. Women have half the legal testimony value of men, their inheritance rights are cut in half, and their mobility is severely restricted through laws establishing guardianship. Forced marriages and honor killings persist under the umbrella of tradition, and dr. Peterson argues that this is not compatible with Western liberty because it refuses the idea that people can govern themselves through consensual, changeable laws. Instead, it is top down control disguised as piety — where questioning the system equals questioning god.

But the real terror is how this creeps into free societies — become a paid subscriber right now to get the unfiltered details on how it’s already happening and what we must do to stop it.

Dr. Peterson warns that multiculturalism without boundaries invites this shadow in. For years, rape gangs operated in places like the u.k., with little pushback from authorities, due to fear of being accused of “Islamophobia.” he notes how interpretations of divine law often prioritize the enforcer’s whims over justice — turning religion into a tool for hedonistic thugs. The west’s weakness — our refusal to call evil by its name — emboldens it. Dr. Peterson contrasts this with voluntary, individual responsibility — free markets and democracies thrive when people choose their own paths, not when they are forced into submission under threat of eternal damnation or earthly brutality.

How many more girls will suffer before we admit Sharia isn’t compatible with freedom?

The hypocrisy burns hot. Elites preach tolerance while ignoring the intolerance baked into strict Sharia. They demonize critics as bigots while staying silent on the real victims — women denied education, gays facing execution, Christians and Jews persecuted in their own lands. Dr. Peterson calls it out — this isn’t peace — it’s conquest through demographics and cultural infiltration. He emphasizes that true dialogue requires honesty — acknowledge the dangers without blanket hatred, but never pretend the threats don’t exist. Loving your enemy doesn’t mean surrendering to systems that enslave.

Dr. Peterson’s stand is liberty first: defend voluntary choice, merit, and individual sovereignty against any ideology that demands total submission.

Ultimately, Sharia’s horrors aren’t abstract theology — they’re lived reality for millions who live under it, and a looming shadow over the west if we continue to appease. Dr. Peterson urges courage: recognize the incompatibility, protect our foundations, and reject the cowardice of the elite selling out future generations. America was founded on rejecting tyranny, whether divine or otherwise. It’s time to remember that and fight back before submission becomes the default. The alternative is watching freedom die one concession at a time.