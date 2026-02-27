Jordan B Peterson

Jordan B Peterson

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Jordan B Peterson

Push Political Opinions Should Not Be Required

Unless You Live In China
Feb 27, 2026
∙ Paid

Some are calling Jordan Peterson the “Victor David Hanson of the North” due to his stance on things—like telling the truth—including the truth about Islam.

One of those people is Dame Scorpio.

“Jordan Peterson is the Victor David Hanson of the North,” Scorpio posted on X.

“His own government has tried to silence him because he has refused to comply with their woke liberal policies or ‘tone down’ his views on Islam,” the post continued.

“Jordan says,‘There are ugly things afoot.’ He’s right.”

Ugly indeed.

The Back Story

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Unskool.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Unskool · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture