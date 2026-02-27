Push Political Opinions Should Not Be Required

Some are calling Jordan Peterson the “Victor David Hanson of the North” due to his stance on things—like telling the truth—including the truth about Islam.

One of those people is Dame Scorpio.

“Jordan Peterson is the Victor David Hanson of the North,” Scorpio posted on X.

“His own government has tried to silence him because he has refused to comply with their woke liberal policies or ‘tone down’ his views on Islam,” the post continued.

“Jordan says,‘There are ugly things afoot.’ He’s right.”

Ugly indeed.

The Back Story