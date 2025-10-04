Prayers For Jordan Peterson As He Struggles With Illness

Hey, as you know jordanbpeterson has been really sick. A lot of people have been asking for updates so here’s one. He’s recovering slowly day by day but I won’t lie, it’s slow and scary. He won’t be back for another few months at least, probably longer. We’re not entirely sure what’s going on but it looks like possibly severe CIRS and a LOT of bad luck. Or we’re getting spiritually attacked. Or both.

To be perfectly honest, I think a lot of this is spiritual. My newborn Audrey almost died of heart failure for no reason in June, dad got sick and came to stay with us in July, then needed a hospital and the same day he went to the hospital by ambulance, my newborn turned blue (again) at home for a different reason not heart related and went a different hospital by ambulance.

Within 3 hours of each other.

It’s been one thing after another in an otherworldly type of way.

In the meantime, we’ll be going full force with petersonacademy, and keeping his message across his brand alive while he recovers. Not letting demons get in the way of that.

Prayers are MUCH appreciated.

Ephesians 6:12