One X post recently showed how 12 Rules for Life helped someone navigate a chaotic personal upheaval by reminding them of simple rules such as standing tall (shoulders back), taking responsibility and striving to do the right thing.

The author made direct connections between those three specific rules and the ability to pull order from chaos versus allowing oneself to be consumed by chaos.

The blunt reminder has an added kick of irony because of how much nonsense modern life continues to serve us with day after day and still expects us to accept all of it as if it makes perfect sense.

Why is Peterson’s work so important?