Jordan Peterson has recently referenced a 70 year old man who had been in his father’s tent his entire life as the first murderer in history.

Peterson analyzed this man’s resentment formation through repeated experiences of perceived injustice and how everyday grievances were converted into anger leading to destructive rage.

In turn, he demonstrated how applying the Biblical account would provide immediate tools for self-reflection.

Choices Made Daily Form Resentment

Peterson described a step-by-step clinical process by which one feels they are being shortchanged and those feelings remain uncorrected. He explained how each small submission to envy causes the loss of personal responsibility and creates a “victim” mentality toward others.

In contrast to Cain’s offering that was rejected due to his own method and not due to outside factors; the 70 year old man’s story becomes a living representation of the same trap in which the desire for comfort within the tent replaces any effort toward independent action.

Peterson connects these two examples (the man and Cain) without watering down the end result.

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