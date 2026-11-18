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Someone asked Jordan Peterson what to do if you are not social and cannot make friends.

His answer was not a self-esteem sticker. Get the hell out there and practice.

He described a client who was extremely introverted, badly socialized, isolated, and so anxious she could not even go have a coffee with him as a practice exercise. She made progress he still calls unbelievable — including getting on a stage.

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The Drill, Not the Mood

Go to Toastmasters. Do some public speaking. Join Meetup. Ask people questions.

Self-consciousness is the trap. You start thinking about how stupid you are. That is a bad idea. Look at the other person instead.

If you get nervous, should you wait until you feel brave — or go anyway and aim the nerves outward?

What to Do With the Fear

“Get out there. Forget about trying to not be nervous. Because you’re gonna be nervous.”

“But when you’re nervous, pay more attention to other people. Listen to them carefully. Watch them.”

Natural social ability kicks in when you stop auditioning and start attending. Learn to listen. Learn to ask. There are no stupid questions if you are actually paying attention.

If you ask an honest question and someone treats you badly for it, leave. They do not have a clue.

The Timeline He Will Not Lie About

Assume three or four years to get decently good. Assume you will have to work at it.

“But it’s worth it, man.”

“Just go out there and do it. You’ll figure it out.”

Who promised you a personality without reps?

Stay with Peterson. This is the same man who will tell you the hard political truth and the hard personal one: isolation is not a mystery. It is a skill you have not trained. Readers who want that training in their corner already know the cheap way to keep the lectures coming.

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