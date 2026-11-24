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Jordan Peterson started with the card everyone is being told is convenient. Digitally verified ID.

Then he named the road China is already on. A traffic camera catches you jaywalking. The system has you. Blood. Genetic code. Photograph. Gait. Even without a face, the walk is enough.

It convicts you. It takes money from your bank with no judge in the middle. It shows your picture to the neighborhood. It cuts your social credit score.

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What the Score Buys You

Fall far enough and the ordinary world closes. No drinks from a vending machine. No video games. No train. No way out of the 15-minute city.

All of that, he said, is already in place in China.

He asked the only question that matters. Helpful or unhelpful? Unhelpful.

If a sidewalk camera can empty your account, who is left to call a court?

The Tyranny He Will Not Soften

“I think it’ll bring in a totalitarian tyranny so 100% complete that it would make George Orwell’s 1984 look like a picnic.”

Orwell still had paper and gaps. A digital ID fused to your bank, your face, and your walk does not need a secret police on every corner. It needs a login.

Peterson thinks it is coming here too — unless people fight it.

Why the Warning Belongs in Print

Convenience is the sales pitch. Intermediating judiciary is the casualty. Once the state can identify your gait, “papers, please” becomes a background process you never see.

Do you want a country that can punish a misstep before you get home?

Stay with Peterson. He is mapping the finished product while officials are still selling the pilot. Readers who do not want their neighborhood to become a scoreboard already know the subscription is cheaper than the cage.

Get 27% off the Jordan Peterson Substack — forever.

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