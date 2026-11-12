Peterson on DEI: The Words Sound Kind. The Policy Is a Quotation

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Jordan Peterson started where the brochure starts. Diversity, equity, and inclusion. It sounds pretty good. Who would be against diversity?

Then he refused the packaging. Equity sounds like equality of opportunity. It is not. It means equality of outcome. Everyone ends up in the same place no matter how hard they work or how competent they are.

That, he said, is a hell of a good deal for people who do not work at all — and who are so incompetent it is a kind of miracle.

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The Swap Inside “Equity”

Opportunity is a starting line. Outcome is a scoreboard someone else resets.

Peterson’s point is the cheat. If results must match a census by race and identity, competence becomes optional and effort becomes a punch line. The people who can actually do the work get told their excellence is evidence of prejudice.

If the system is only fair when every intersection matches a spreadsheet, who is the job for?

Inclusion After the Hard Things

Inclusion sounds like manners. In a difficult, demanding, goal-oriented task it is the wrong principle.

“If you can bloody well do the job, then you should be hired. And anything other than that is absolute nonsense.”

Some people should be included. Some should not. A surgical theater, an aircraft, a company fighting for its life — those rooms are not group-therapy circles. They are tests.

The Segregation They Relabeled

The last move is the tell. DEI measures success by sorting people back into racial and ethnic piles, then calling the absence of perfect statistical representation “systemic prejudice.”

That is not inclusion. That is a new segregation with better stationery.

What happens to a civilization that treats competence as the scandal?

Stay with Peterson. He is still the one willing to say the slogan out loud and then define the words. Readers who want institutions that work — hospitals, schools, crews, companies — already know the alternative is a miracle of incompetence with a moral logo.

Get 27% off the Jordan Peterson Substack — forever.

Get 27% off forever