Where your eyes land every day determines what really matters, and what doesn’t.

A single glance around a packed room may determine more than your dining plans. It will decide if you believe there are things eternal that are important enough to command serious focus, in spite of the collapse of institutions, the rise of manufactured outrage, and the daily din of distraction.

When we treat attention like free entertainment, we create a country unable to distinguish predators from prey. Jordan Peterson showed us why in his remarks in Colorado Springs; he explained that every act of noticing is a bet on the truth.

If that bet falls on trivia or villainous creations (i.e., “the latest ‘villain’”), we’ll never spend time on the actual reality of our families, our faith, and the survival of our nations.

Why do so many Americans obsess about the latest social media spectacle while the actual threats to liberty become increasingly obvious in plain view?