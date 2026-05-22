Most people can't think -- not really

The vast majority of individuals strolling around today have no idea what they’re doing. Most of the time, they’re simply reciting buzzwords, scrolling through emotional reactions, and calling that profound insight – all while the world around them is burning.

In his latest piece, Jordan Peterson describes in plain, blunt terms, what actual thinking looks like. Most people do not engage in critical thinking — they don’t reflect, analyze, criticize themselves, or critically assess their ideas. To think critically, you have to be two people at once: the person articulately presenting the idea and the person ruthlessly tearing it down. Critical thinking also involves asking questions you’d rather avoid, analyzing potential outcomes honestly, and dealing with the truth that may hurt you. For years Peterson has stated this in lectures, in “Beyond Order”, and in countless interviews. Psychology studies back Peterson every single time. Most people don’t think critically; they react, repeat what others say, and pretend that’s intellectual depth.

That’s not a glitch; that’s the feature the ruling class uses.

When you understand how relatively rare true thought really is, everything else about our collapsing culture falls into place. Peterson explains that the majority of folks can only think by speaking (they need someone to talk to so they can sort out their thoughts), which is precisely why social media transformed us into a nation of loud mouths with zero internal dialogue. It’s therefore no surprise that propaganda is successful. Why else would wokeness, overreaching governments, and hypocrisy among the elite spread like wildfire? People aren’t evaluating evidence, working through contradictions, etc.; they are looking for approval from the crowd. Thus, a population that is easily manipulated, easily outraged, and unable to defend individual liberties when it counts is born.

How the heck did we allow this to occur?

Peterson has repeatedly pointed out that thinking is extremely difficult, painful, and uncommon because it creates internal conflict within the mind. Most people avoid it at all costs — instead relying on automatic responses, rote repetition, or whatever the television experts advise. We don’t perceive the world, rationally assess it, then take action based upon logic — we perceive the world as obstacles or pathways based upon emotions and habits. Therefore, it is no wonder that 85% of the population will never pause to question the narrative. Instead, they will absorb it. This is why Big Government is ecstatic about having an ignorant populace — because an ignorant populace is a complacent populace. Scare them, guilt trip them, promise them safety, and they will willingly accept more chains.

This is where the nightmare becomes worse for those who still value individual liberty: If the vast majority of the population is literally unable to engage in the arduous task of independent thought, how do we prevent the slide towards totalitarianism? Sign up to become a paid subscriber right now to get the full, uncompromising explanation of how this cognitive failure is giving the totalitarianists a huge advantage — and exactly what it will take to stop it.

The elites know this secret and use it against the public every day. They demand that people “trust the science” while suppressing dissent, promote identity-based ideologies that exclude reason altogether, and fill the airwaves with slogans designed to elicit feelings — not rational analysis. Sarcasm aside, this is some of the greatest psychological manipulation in history. Peterson’s understanding goes far beyond any policy debate — Without the capacity to think — truly think — we are not citizens. We are cattle. And the ranchers in Washington, D.C., in the media, in the colleges/universities are all laughing all the way to more power.

Freedom demands more than most are willing to pay. It demands voluntary awareness, personal responsibility, and the courage to question your own assumptions in the open arena of your mind. Christianity has recognized this for centuries with its call to renew your mind and test every spirit. Free markets reward the small minority that actually innovates through discipline and deliberate thought. However, our educational systems and culture do the opposite — we train conformity, reward repetition, and penalize the discomfort associated with genuine inquiry. It is therefore no surprise we are drowning in mediocrity and tyranny.

We know the answer, even though it hurts.

Stop outsourcing your brain to pundits, bureaucrats, or algorithms. Teach your children to argue with themselves before they argue with the world. Demand leaders that create authentic dialogue, not slogans. Peterson is not preaching hopelessness; he is challenging you — Most people cannot think, but you can begin right now. Develop the internal dialogue. Create the conflict. Build the habit that distinguishes free men from slaves. When enough of us reject the simple route of reacting, and instead begin to think, the entire edifice of elite deception will come crashing down.

History does not lie. Data does not lie. Nor does Jordan Peterson. The overwhelming majority of the population exists solely upon feelings and echoes. The remainder of the population that chooses the much harder course of actual thought, is the only segment of society that has ever produced positive change. America was founded by thinkers, not reactors. It’s time we remember that, or watch freedom disappear while the unthinking applaud.

The choice is yours. Make it matter.