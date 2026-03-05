We live in a disenchanted world, a human-constructed reality reduced to scientific materialism, psychology, and algorithms.

This is a place where the human imagination is a thing to be manipulated, and we are all, in one sense or another, victims of a marketing scheme.

Disenchanted is synonymous with “demythologized” because today we use myths to entertain rather than to make meaning.

Charles Taylor is a philosopher known for his examination of the modern self. A lifetime of study led him to conclude that our secular age is indeed one of “disenchantment.”

“Disenchantment in the sense that 500 years ago in Europe, our ancestors lived in a world that they felt was full of spirits, magic forces, the spirits of the woods who were in some ways malign because they could give disease to the cattle or destroy the crops,” Taylor said in an interview.

“And this was not a matter just of what people believed, it was a matter of their sensibility; they had a real experience of this,” he continued.

“This wasn’t just something that they worked out, a theory that they subscribed to. It’s something they really felt, and if you go to other parts of the world today that still have that kind of sensibility.”

Put another way, 500 years ago, people lived in an enchanted world where myths were used to navigate the world, and not, for the most part, as entertainment.

Humans need myths to make sense of the world. Without them, we are not only disenchanted; we are dehumanized. The world becomes meaningless, and Average Joe is merely a statistic.

Maps of Meaning

When the “reality” is reduced to scientific materialism, scientific materialism becomes the prevailing myth.

Everything—including human psychology—can be explained by materiality. Consciousness is reduced to the firing of synapses.

But there’s much more to the world than science can explain. Reductionism—whether it be Marxism, evolution, or something else—is the tool par excellence of disenchantment.

Reductionism displaces the old myths by writing them off as the fantasies of primitive minds.

They replace them with new models that manipulate nature and human psychology.

Jordan Peterson gets it.

“Why are great stories so engaging—and compelling?” Peterson posted on X.

“Why are we all so insistent on proclaiming and protecting our fundamental beliefs? Why are we so dreadfully willing to die—or kill—for a cause?” the post continued.

“What makes for depth and greatness in literature? How are we to understand the profound? The religious?”

Shakespeare’s Hamlet has the answer, “There are more things in Heaven and Earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy.”

Or your science. Myths and religions go places where science cannot.

Long before Jordan Peterson became a best-selling author, he wrote a book called Maps of Meaning.

Published in 1999, the book is a synthesis of ideas on mythology, morality, and totalitarian regimes.

The central argument of the book can be broken down along the following lines:

Myths are culturally universal. Myths are the psychological origin of morality. Myths are the philosophical basis for morality. Myth-based morality grounds political judgments.

Humans void of morality are not human; they’re something else.

Myths, then, are a key, an essential component of what it means to be human.

One could go so far as to say that whoever controls the prevailing myth cycle controls morality, and human morality shapes reality.

According to Jordan, myths are so central to humanity that they “are centrally and properly concerned with the nature of successful human existence.”

“Meaning means implication for behavioral output; logically, therefore, myth presents information relevant to the most fundamental of moral problems,” Jordan claims.

Morality cannot be reduced to the firing of synapses. It cannot be reduced to politics either.

When political ideologies become the prevailing myths of the day, people become tribal and dehumanize those in any other camp.

This is not the way to utopia. Disenchantment leads to devolution, where myths about the “savages” from the past become reality and political violence becomes the norm.

A cursory look at the 20th century—where approximately 231 million people were “killed or allowed to die by human decision”—shows that the “savages” of the past have never left the stage, despite advances in technology.

The 21st century is potentially much worse.

Peterson has a possible solution to the wicked cycle of myths being reduced to political ideologies.

“Careful comparative analysis of this great body of religious philosophy might allow us to provisionally determine the nature of essential human motivation and morality—if we were willing to admit our ignorance and take the risk,” Peterson writes in Maps of Meaning.

“Accurate specification of underlying mythological commonalities might comprise the first developmental stage in the conscious evolution of a truly universal system of morality.”

Is conscious evolution even possible? Maybe.

Are Jordan’s ideas ambitious? Yes.

Worthwhile? The way things are going, what have we got to lose?

Maps of Meaning is a good place to start the journey.

