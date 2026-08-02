The left’s endless exhortations to civility are just a shield for their own hatred.

Every time a conservative politician dares speak out against the constant barrage of vile abuses from his leftist opponents, the very same voices that drone on incessantly about “the tone” and “respect” go silent, or immediately find excuses to deflect.

That Pattern demonstrates the deep corruption of contemporary American political discourse, where one faction insists that both sides follow battlefield rules – only when it serves their purposes.

Paid subscribers receive access to our complete archives and exclusive early releases.

The rage the left won’t Acknowledge

The specific clip in question clearly explains why confidence in the legitimacy of political processes has disintegrated. A conservative identifies the casual cruelty with which the left assaults the right, and the left responds not with acknowledgment -- but with rationalization.

This is not merely a single mistake. Rather, it is the operational code of a movement that views its opponents as morally inferior beings whose actions are unworthy of even minimal constraint.

Thus, such episodes reveal the deception. The exact individuals who labeled all forms of disagreement with the right as “hate,” “violent,” etc., have spent years branding large swaths of Americans as dangers to democracy, bigots, etc.

And when these targeted groups point out the Hypocrisy in this double standard — using evidence — their reaction is usually just more vitriol disguised as critique.

Civility as only one-sided expectation.