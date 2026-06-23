Peterson believes we all have the ability to create our own change when we take control of what happens in front of us. That is the opposite of most of what we hear today that claims the primary role of people are as victims of larger systems.

Peterson was able to draw a large audience because he offered something that many others were unable to: a sense of tangible accountability over perpetual complaint.

As one delves deeper into Peterson’s views on order and meaning, the difference between Peterson’s messages and the dominant social scripts become even clearer.

Here’s the inside scoop on Peterson’s emphasis on personal agency. If you are a paid subscriber, you have access below.