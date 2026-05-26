Have you ever gone into a party, and felt like every single person in the room is staring at you, judging your every twitch, and every stutter?

Millions of people feel like that – and we call it social anxiety. For them, social interactions become a nightmare. Jordan Peterson has broken through the confusion in a recent clip on X.

In the clip, Peterson explains why social anxiety exists. Simply put, the primary reason social anxiety occurs is an unhealthy obsession with oneself — which ultimately leads to depression.

Facts not Opinion

Jordan Peterson bases his explanation off of concrete, scientifically proven evidence. People who suffer from social anxiety are obsessed with everything about themselves.

They constantly refer to themselves using “I”, and “me”.

Studies have shown that people who consistently use these terms at high rates also experience increased levels of depression. It’s not just a general sense of unease. There’s actually data backing this claim. Social anxiety creates a type of downward spiral.

But how, exactly, does that spiral occur? The secret is revealed below to subscribers.