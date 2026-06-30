Could it be that the way to get beyond debilitating social fears lies in completely dismissing all the inner chatter going on in your head?

For years, Jordan Peterson has emphasized in his lectures to actively move your energy outward via asking true and honest questions and active listening.

Peterson’s approach is quite different than most of today’s cultural practices of treating anxiety as part of your identity, which you are stuck with, rather than as a habit that you can break down through conscious practice.

In addition to the generalized and vague promises provided by many current cultural offerings, Peterson offers clear-cut recommendations of specific actions tied to observable and measurable psychological realities.

We lay out his solutions below for subscribers.