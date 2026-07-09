When people listen to the Maps of Meaning lectures, Peterson is talking directly to the part of the psyche that creates civilization. Unfortunately, some of the people listening are getting lost in the process.

Because chaos is spreading rapidly in so many different ways (from crumbling institutions to eroding individual responsibility) — I believe people need to give these ideas their complete focus right now.

A paid subscriber on X recently said he listened to the entire series and appreciated the insight it provided into the application of Jungian psychology and the interpretation of scripture but thought the tangential material made it hard to keep track.

What happens when foundational frameworks for making sense of meaning disappear because people find the delivery too challenging?