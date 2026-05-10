Have you ever seen a smooth-talking government official dismantle a passionate patriot’s argument, while simultaneously persuading an entire room of people that his argument is correct?

No coincidence.

Jordan Peterson recently posted a video segment (that was reposted on X) which quickly gained over 1400 “likes”, as well as several other clips, all of which demonstrate how articulate individuals are the most dangerous group in the world.

His premise is simple. Articulateness is not simply a talent. Rather it is a fundamental aspect of being masterful at whatever one does – whether it be surgery, law, or any number of professions.

As he says, develop this skill and doors will open to tremendous opportunity and success. Develop this skill poorly and you are left wandering in incompetence.

But there is a very important difference between articulating for success and articulating for domination.

That difference? It’s detailed below for subscribers.