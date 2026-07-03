To be clear - I don’t think we have much time left to fix our country. If we don’t stop pretending voluntary suffering is optional, we will never find out what happens when an entire generation treats the largest possible burden as someone else’s problem to solve.



The quotes below are from a recent post on X. I was able to cut through the noise using Dr. Peterson’s words to demonstrate his argument that the true purpose of life is to take upon yourself the heaviest burden you possibly can.

\No, this is not a gentle nudge towards self care. This is a direct attack on the entitled mind-set that currently defines modern public discourse. Paid subscribers to my newsletter will have access to the full archives as well as all early release content.



Why do so many still believe voluntary suffering is something you choose to opt-out of when you’re surrounded by the obvious signs of collapse everywhere?