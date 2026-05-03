How many people have been in couples in therapy and witnessed their partner rolling their eyes? That look can scream disaster about a relationship much faster than any fight.

In a video recently released to x (formerly twitter) Jordan Peterson broke down some of the most deadly signs of an unhealthy and potentially crumbling marriage based off clinical data. According to Peterson, eye-rolling is the second sign of contempt.

In fact, according to therapists who study these things, a person showing contempt toward their partner during couples therapy results in a 95% chance of divorce within 6 months.

Imagine that. A person shows a single flick of their eye toward their partner and suddenly the odds of them getting divorced go down dramatically.

The amount of psychological information provided by Peterson in a short time frame is similar to someone using a surgical scalpel to cut through the fluff. This is not pop advice from a social media influencer. This is real-life observations of relationships that have been studied for decades by couples therapists.

As Peterson said, contempt does not hurt relationships by simply being mean or rude. Contempt will destroy the relationship by destroying the building blocks of trust brick by brick.

Why does a healthy relationship become a war zone? The answer is below for subscribers.