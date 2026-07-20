Jordan B Peterson

Jordan B Peterson

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ChatterW
6h

I think modern feminism has, since the 60’s, had been conveniently folded into the victim/ oppressor narrative. And yes, the modern feminist continually references the past as justification for their platform. There is no acknowledgement that things have pretty well sorted out as far as equal pay, college admission, etc etc.

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