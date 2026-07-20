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Millions have watched the clip. Almost nobody remembers what actually started it: a debate about whether hierarchy itself is a myth invented by Western patriarchy.

Jordan Peterson’s critique of modern feminism traces back to one of the most consequential interviews of his career, and it’s worth understanding why it still matters years later. If you want a broader look at how a range of different voices are pushing back on modern feminism, the compilation video above is worth watching too.

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In January 2018, Peterson sat down with Channel 4’s Cathy Newman for what became one of the most-watched political interviews in internet history, now sitting at over fifty million views. The interview is remembered today mostly for a meme, Newman’s repeated phrase “so you’re saying,” used to mischaracterize nearly everything Peterson said back into a more extreme version of itself. But underneath the meme was a serious argument Peterson made that deserves more attention than the joke it spawned.

Peterson explained plainly why he spends so much time discussing hierarchy in nature, including his famous references to lobsters. He said it directly: there’s a widespread idea that hierarchical structures are simply “a sociological construct of the Western patriarchy,” and he called that claim “so untrue that it’s almost unbelievable.” His point wasn’t about crustaceans for their own sake. It was that hierarchy predates humanity, predates capitalism, and predates every ideology claiming to have invented oppression. If dominance hierarchies show up in species separated from humans by hundreds of millions of years of evolution, they can’t simply be a modern feminist myth about Western civilization specifically.

Why did an argument this straightforward require fifty million views and a viral meme before it actually got heard?

The Deeper Argument Beneath the Meme

Peterson’s disagreement with mainstream feminist theory goes well beyond hierarchy alone. He’s been direct about rejecting one of the movement’s foundational historical claims, stating flatly that the idea women were oppressed throughout all of history is, in his words, “an appalling theory.” That’s not a dismissal of the real struggles women have faced throughout history. It’s a rejection of the specific claim that history can be reduced to a single continuous narrative of patriarchal domination, a framework Peterson argues flattens enormous complexity into a simplistic morality tale.

He’s also been candid about what he sees as feminism’s damaging effect on young men specifically. Peterson has described how a certain strain of modern feminist and social justice rhetoric tells young men they’re inherently “patriarchal oppressors and denizens of rape culture and tyrants in-waiting,” language he’s said fails to distinguish between a young man’s competence and some inherited collective guilt. Peterson has called that message not just inaccurate, but genuinely destructive to an entire generation of young men already struggling to find purpose and direction.

Here’s the sharp observation worth sitting with. Peterson isn’t arguing that inequality or historical injustice never existed. He’s arguing that reducing all of human social organization to a single oppressor-oppressed framework, whether applied to hierarchy in general or to relations between men and women specifically, oversimplifies reality to the point of becoming actively misleading.

Why the Argument Keeps Resurfacing

Peterson’s critique of feminism has never been about denying that women faced real historical obstacles. It’s been about challenging the theoretical framework increasingly used to interpret every modern social interaction, one he argues treats hierarchy, competence, and disagreement themselves as inherently oppressive rather than as natural features of any functioning society.

That distinction is exactly why the Cathy Newman interview still gets referenced years later. It wasn’t really a debate about lobsters. It was a demonstration of what happens when a complex, evidence-based argument gets repeatedly flattened into a simpler, more extreme version by an interviewer determined to prove a predetermined point. Peterson calmly refused to accept the flattened version of his own argument, over and over, and audiences noticed.

That same tension runs through the broader debate over modern feminism happening across plenty of other voices right now, including the range of commentators featured in the compilation video above. Different arguments, different audiences, but the same underlying question Peterson raised back in 2018: whether complex social reality can be honestly reduced to a single story about oppression, or whether that framework itself has become the thing standing in the way of an honest conversation.

Do you think modern feminism has flattened a complex reality into an oversimplified story of oppression? What's your reaction?