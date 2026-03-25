Jordan Peterson tells us his guilty pleasure

There is nothing better than finding out that Jordan Peterson, the leading intellectual of today, has the most unbelievably wonderful guilty pleasure known to mankind!

On numerous occasions, that have melted hearts around the globe, Dr. Jordan Peterson has publicly admitted that Trailer Park Boys is his go-to show for pure, unadulterated joy! Dr. Peterson has been guiding millions towards true understanding and accountability, and yet he openly states that he has watched Trailer Park Boys multiple times over, and refers to Ricky, Julian & Bubbles as comedic genius! This Canadian classic about a group of dysfunctional trailer park dwellers has found its way to become his perfect escape from the weight of all the big thoughts and battles he fights daily in the public eye. Dr. Peterson does not “like” it; he loves the crass humor and chaotic energy that most academics try to act as if they are too sophisticated to appreciate.

What a glorious reminder that even the smartest people on earth need to take off their shoes and get ready to laugh!

The outrageous plotlines, poor decision-making, and unwavering friendship of the trailer park residents, provides the exact amount of absurd comedy needed to rejuvenate the soul. Dr. Peterson has even highlighted several episodes (including that season six cliffhanger) which contain some of the best comedic writing television has to offer. At a time when there are many self-proclaimed cultured elitists who only accept and acknowledge the “important” art, Dr. Peterson’s acceptance of Trailer Park Boys feels like a refreshing gust of rebellion against the pretentious elite. It illustrates a man confident in his intelligence and is able to appreciate the lower-brow, but still brilliant, without an ounce of embarrassment.

Dr. Peterson’s appreciation for Trailer Park Boys also makes him more likable and relatable!

Instead of decreasing his stature, Dr. Peterson’s guilty pleasure actually increases it. Dr. Peterson’s appreciation for Trailer Park Boys exemplifies a well-rounded person who recognizes that excessive seriousness can weaken even the strongest individual. The never-ending schemes and hilarious failures of the trailer park residents mirror the foolish aspect of humanity that Dr. Peterson has spent years researching, however in this instance he is merely enjoying it as opposed to lecturing on it. Dr. Peterson’s appreciation for the show demonstrates the ultimate form of personal freedom - the ability to love anything that brings you happiness, regardless of how silly it may seem to others.

However, the real reason why this type of joyful behavior resonates so much with fans, will likely come as a surprise - become a paid subscriber immediately to read the rest of this article and learn about many other pieces that focus on the positive aspects of life and cut through the noise with truth and compassion.

Laughter is powerful medicine during difficult times.

Dr. Peterson’s public acknowledgment of his love for Trailer Park Boys has elicited numerous smiles from fans worldwide because it showcases that great minds do not have to exist in ivory towers. Trailer Park Boys’ depiction of flawed, but genuine and loyal characters, provides the type of carefree respite that keeps life enjoyable. By publicly embracing this side of himself, Dr. Peterson allows everyone else to express their own guilty pleasures without feeling ashamed. This is a valuable lesson in maintaining a connection to reality while striving for greater things.

Who wouldn’t feel more optimistic knowing that one of the greatest thinkers of our time derives pure, unadulterated joy from trailer park chaos?

Ultimately, Dr. Peterson’s appreciation for Trailer Park Boys serves as a beautiful testament to living life to the fullest. It reminds us that wisdom and playfulness were meant to coexist, and that laughter helps keep the flames of purpose burning brightly. This glimpse into Dr. Peterson’s world makes his substantial teachings appear even more accessible and relatable. To that, I say cheers to more moments of joy, more guilty pleasures that remind us we’re all uniquely imperfect, and more courageous truth tellers willing to share what really makes them smile.