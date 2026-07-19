Long before socialism became fashionable again in American politics, Peterson sat down with the actual text and found something almost nobody expected: the argument falls apart on its own terms.

Jordan Peterson didn’t wait for socialism to become trendy in American politics before taking it apart. He went straight to the source material years ago, and what he found should worry anyone cheering on the current wave of self-described democratic socialists now winning elections across the country.

During his widely watched 2019 debate with Marxist philosopher Slavoj Žižek in Toronto, Peterson didn’t rely on vague ideological talking points. He opened with a direct textual critique of The Communist Manifesto itself, and his verdict was blunt. He told the audience, “I’ve rarely read a tract that made as many errors per sentence as the Communist Manifesto.”

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That’s not a throwaway insult from a man looking for a viral clip. Peterson backed it up by walking through roughly ten specific axioms baked into Marx’s foundational text, arguing each one collapses under basic scrutiny.

Why does a document with that many fundamental flaws keep getting handed to a new generation of politicians as though it were settled truth?

The Core Flaw Peterson Keeps Returning To

Peterson’s central objection to the Manifesto isn’t a minor technical quibble. He argues Marx reduced the entirety of human history to a single binary struggle between an oppressed proletariat and an evil bourgeoisie, treating one group as purely virtuous and the other as purely corrupt. Peterson has called that exactly what it is: classic tribalism dressed up as economic theory.

He didn’t stop at diagnosing the problem either. Peterson pointed out the fatal flaw in what comes next, the idea that a so-called dictatorship of the proletariat would somehow avoid the corruption that concentrated power always produces. History already answered that question, and not kindly. The people who rise to the top of any revolutionary hierarchy, Peterson argues, are rarely the selfless heroes the ideology promises. They’re often simply the next version of whoever was in charge before.

Here’s the sharp point Peterson keeps making that deserves more attention. He argues that hierarchical structures didn’t originate with capitalism at all. They predate capitalism, and they predate humanity itself. Tearing down one hierarchy in the name of equality, Peterson warns, doesn’t eliminate hierarchy. It just replaces the old one with a new one, usually run by people even less accountable than before.

The Numbers Peterson Says the Left Won’t Discuss

Peterson doesn’t just fight this battle on philosophical grounds. He leans on hard data that he argues gets conveniently ignored in the socialism debate. He’s pointed out that the global rate of absolute poverty fell by roughly fifty percent between 2000 and 2012 alone, a staggering improvement in human welfare that took place precisely as more of the world embraced market economies rather than centralized planning.

That’s not a coincidence Peterson treats lightly. While socialism keeps rebranding itself for each new generation, promising to finally get it right this time, the actual data on global poverty reduction tells a very different story about which system produces results.

Isn’t it worth asking why the ideology with the most documented track record of failure keeps getting a fresh coat of paint every twenty years instead of getting retired for good?

A Warning That Applies Directly to Today’s Democratic Party

Peterson has also been candid about why socialism keeps finding new believers despite its track record. He’s explained that the appeal isn’t really about economics at all. It draws on genuine human compassion, a real and admirable instinct that gets hijacked by an ideology promising to solve inequality through government control rather than earned prosperity.

That psychological insight matters enormously right now. The same democratic socialist movement Peterson has spent years critiquing philosophically has produced real political victories in 2026, from Zohran Mamdani’s mayoralty in New York City to a wave of Democratic Socialists of America backed candidates winning primaries nationwide, with figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez standing directly behind that movement’s momentum.

Peterson’s critique was never really about one politician or one election cycle. It was about the underlying ideas these politicians keep recycling, the same axioms he picked apart line by line years before any of them held office. The Manifesto’s errors didn’t disappear just because the movement found new spokespeople and softer branding.

The Argument That Still Hasn’t Been Answered

What makes Peterson’s critique so durable is that his opponents have spent years attacking his credentials and his tone without ever fully dismantling the substance of his ten core objections. Critics have called his analysis incomplete or accused him of misunderstanding Marxism’s broader body of work. What they haven’t done is explain away the basic contradiction Peterson identified from the start, that an ideology built on eliminating hierarchy inevitably produces a new hierarchy, usually a more dangerous one than the last.

That contradiction didn’t disappear because a new generation of politicians started using friendlier language about equity and collective action instead of revolution. The same fundamental problems Peterson diagnosed in a nineteenth century pamphlet are still sitting underneath every modern promise to finally make socialism work this time.

How many more election cycles will it take before voters ask the same question Peterson asked years ago: is any of this actually true, or does it just feel good to believe?