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Thanksgiving is the one week of the year when the whole family sits at the same table. It’s also the week when a lot of people quietly ask themselves the big questions about where their lives are headed.

Jordan Peterson recently took on one of the biggest in a conversation with Megyn Kelly. His answer flips the usual order on its head: kids first, then a forty-year career.

His reasoning is simple, and it starts with a warning. “Having your children before you’re 30 is a wise move if you want to ensure that it’s going to happen,” Peterson said.

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Then he does the math. By his count, each child takes about three years of dedicated care. With two or three kids, that adds up to five or six years in total.

That’s not nothing, but it’s not a lifetime either.

“If you started your career at 30, you could have 40 years of career, which is a lot,” he said.

And then comes the twist most people miss. Women, he pointed out, live about six or seven years longer than men. In his version of the plan, women get both the career and the family. They just don’t get them at the same time.

Isn’t that a trade-off worth talking about honestly?

The line likely to make people angriest is this one: “Some people have a career. Most people have jobs.”

That’s the part worth sitting with. Most career advice is written by and for people who love their careers. For everyone else, the job that took priority over kids at 25 is often just a job at 45.

You can disagree with his order, and plenty of people will. But hardly anyone tells women in their 20s what the trade-off actually costs, on either side.

So who is going to tell them?

That’s the kind of question Jordan Peterson asks, and it’s the kind of conversation we dig into at the Jordan Peterson Substack. We follow his interviews, break down his arguments, and give you the context to decide for yourself.

And this Thanksgiving, there’s a special reason to join. You can get 70% off a full year of your subscription as we celebrate family. It’s the perfect time of year to think about the people around your table, and the ones who might join it someday.

If you’re starting a family, or celebrating the one you already have, this is your invitation. Click the button below, lock in 70% off for a year, and keep the conversation going long after the leftovers are gone.

Subscribe now and make this Thanksgiving count.

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