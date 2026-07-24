Jordan Peterson gave one interview answer in 2018 that got twisted into one of the most misrepresented moments of his career, and the misrepresentation itself reveals something worth examining about how modern feminist commentary handles ideas it doesn’t like.

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Discussing the Toronto van attack, in which Alek Minassian killed ten people after apparently being radicalized by online incel communities, Peterson offered an explanation rooted in anthropology rather than outrage. “He was angry at God because women were rejecting him,” Peterson said. “The cure for that is enforced monogamy. That’s actually why monogamy emerges.”

The New York Times ran with a profile calling Peterson the “custodian of the patriarchy,” framing the comment as though he were proposing some kind of government-mandated redistribution of women to violent men. That characterization spread across social media within hours, and it wasn’t remotely what Peterson had actually argued.

Why does a nuanced anthropological point about social structure keep getting flattened into the most inflammatory possible reading available?

What Peterson Actually Meant, in His Own Words

Peterson addressed the distortion directly in a lengthy response, laying out the actual anthropological basis for his comment rather than backing away from it. He explained that it’s been a settled point among anthropologists and biologically oriented psychologists for decades that every human society faces two central tasks: regulating reproduction and controlling male aggression. Socially enforced monogamy, meaning cultural norms and social pressure rather than legal mandate, has historically functioned as one of the most effective tools for addressing both problems simultaneously.

That’s a genuinely different claim than the one attributed to him. Peterson wasn’t arguing that society should assign women to violent men to prevent future attacks. He was arguing that cultures with strong social norms around monogamous pairing tend to produce fewer high-status men monopolizing large numbers of partners, which historically correlates with lower rates of male violence overall. The mechanism he described was social pressure and cultural expectation, not policy or coercion.

Here’s the sharp point worth sitting with. Peterson’s actual argument was a critique of unrestrained status-based mating hierarchies, the very dynamic where a small number of men accumulate outsized romantic attention while larger numbers of men are left with none. That’s not a defense of patriarchy. It’s closer to an argument that certain forms of social structure protect against exactly the kind of male rage and violence Minassian represented.

The Deeper Argument Feminist Critics Sidestepped

What makes this controversy relevant to a broader critique of modern feminism isn’t just the media distortion. It’s what happened in the substantive disagreement that followed. Critics on the left pushed back by arguing that monogamy had actually increased since the 1970s even as incel violence emerged, suggesting Peterson’s framework couldn’t explain the phenomenon he was describing.

That’s a fair empirical challenge, and Peterson never fully resolved it in his public responses. But the critics’ own explanation reveals the blind spot Peterson was gesturing toward in the first place. Their answer treated incel violence purely as a “misogynist backlash against feminist change,” a framework that explains the violence entirely through ideology rather than considering whether any actual social or structural conditions, isolation, status competition, changing mating patterns, might be contributing factors alongside ideology.

Isn’t that exactly the kind of oversimplification Peterson has spent his career warning about, reducing a complex social phenomenon to a single morally satisfying narrative rather than examining the underlying mechanics?

A Pattern That Extends Beyond One Controversy

What the enforced monogamy episode reveals about modern feminist commentary is a consistent unwillingness to engage with arguments about male social dynamics on their own terms. Peterson wasn’t defending incels. His own comment implicitly criticized their worldview, describing monogamy as the actual cure for the rage that produced Minassian’s violence, not a validation of it.

Yet the response treated any attempt to explain male alienation through social or anthropological terms as inherently suspect, something to be discredited through mockery rather than engaged with directly. That reflex, treating explanation as endorsement whenever the subject is male frustration or male violence, is precisely the pattern Peterson has spent years arguing prevents any honest conversation about what’s actually driving young men toward isolation and radicalization in the first place.

The controversy blew over in the news cycle within a week. The underlying question Peterson was actually trying to raise, about what social structures either mitigate or accelerate male alienation, never really got answered by his critics. It got dismissed instead, which may be the more revealing outcome of the entire episode.