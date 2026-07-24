Jordan B Peterson

Jordan B Peterson

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Kim
13h

What Carney is really up to. Canada need to remove itself from the Crown. https://youtu.be/mcDUb5ZcXOs?si=h7gPxjki13FsKNzX

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