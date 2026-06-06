Jordan Peterson Explained Exactly Why People Celebrate His Suffering.

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In a video recorded before his health collapsed, Jordan Peterson was asked a question that feels painfully relevant today.

How is celebrating political violence becoming acceptable and popular?

His answer was not political. It was psychological.

Peterson explained that roughly four percent of the population carries what researchers call the dark tetrad of personality traits. They are Machiavellian, using language purely to manipulate. They are narcissistic, seeking unearned status and reputation. They are psychopathic, free of empathy and predatory by nature. And they are sadistic, meaning they take genuine positive delight in the unnecessary suffering of others.

These people, Peterson explained, are not primarily ideological. They are opportunists. They look for groups with real values and real power and they infiltrate them. They use false cries of victimization to manipulate. They seek vengeance when it is completely unwarranted. They make loud public demands for reparations that happen to benefit themselves.

They are, as he put it, wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Now go back to what Michael Malice said on the Joe Rogan Experience when the conversation turned to Peterson’s health crisis.

“It bothers me how much glee people are getting from this.”

Rogan responded: “People are in a dark place.”

Peterson diagnosed those people years ago in precise clinical language. The ones celebrating his suffering are not political opponents who disagree with his ideas. They are the four percent he described, drawn to his pain the way they are drawn to all suffering, because causing and witnessing it is something they experience as pleasure.

He built his entire career warning us about exactly these people. He named them. He explained their psychology. He told us how they operate.

And then he got sick. And they celebrated. And he had already told us they would.

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