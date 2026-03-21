Jordan Peterson Drops the Truth Bomb: Without God, There Is No Good

For decades, the elite have sold us a myth. They said we could drop God, keep the “good,” and create a better society based solely on science, feelings, and government control. Jordan Peterson just blasted that myth to smithereens in a video going viral online. If you’re paying attention, you can almost see the ground beneath the atheist’s entire platform begin to shake.

Jordan Peterson is not soft-spoken. He points out that when God disappears, so does an awful lot else. Including science. Yes – science, the gold standard of the secular left. Because science is built on unprovable assumptions: that truth exists; that we can know it; that knowing it is valuable; and that good exists, too. These aren’t test tube results. These are metaphysically-based claims that arise directly from the religious worldview the atheist mocks.

Remove the underlying structure, and what remains? Raw power and whatever the loudest voices declare “truth” at the moment. No wonder our institutions are rotting from within.

Peterson also makes a much more pointed comparison. The chasm between believing in good and believing in God? Extremely narrow. Practically non-existent. Ultimately, he states, it is a distinction without a difference.

Think about that for a second.