Imagine this: a man struggling through what his own daughter describes as a “hellish” battle with benzodiazepine withdrawal and some zealous online user transforms it into divine retribution.

In a recent X post (with nearly 1k likes), Dr. Eyad Qun takes a tweet by Peterson from October 7th — urging Netanyahu to take decisive action — and turns the suffering into “divine justice.”

An accompanying photo adds to the spite, though where is the substance?

Peterson’s X post was made amidst the horrors of Hamas’ Oct. 7 atrocities. There were no calls for random violence – just clear opposition to terrorism that reflected the psychologist’s lifelong theme of taking responsibility for oneself and finding order in the chaos.

That post was widely reported and archived, serving as a beacon for many who have grown tired of moral equivalency within the culture wars. However, Qun transformed the post into incitement – a trick of the trade older than online tribalism.

What makes this attack so vicious? Why are passionate responses pouring in? The answer is below for our paid subscribers.