Jordan Peterson: Communism Isn’t An Economic Theory. It’s The Spirit Of Cain

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A Question That Led Somewhere Unexpected

Asked whether communism represents a coherent ideology, Jordan Peterson gave an answer that skipped economics entirely.

“It’s the spirit of Cain,” he said.

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Why Work Exists In The First Place

Peterson built his answer from the beginning of the biblical narrative itself.

When Adam and Eve became self-conscious, he explained, they became aware of the future and aware of death. That awareness is what created the need to work, laboring in the present to prevent catastrophe later. Work, in Peterson’s framing, is sacrifice. It’s the discipline of delaying gratification for something bigger than the moment.

Two Sacrifices, Two Outcomes

Peterson moved to the story of Cain and Abel, the first two people born into the world rather than created directly.

Both brothers made sacrifices. Only Abel’s pleased God. The text suggests why, according to Peterson: Abel brought his finest offering, holding nothing back, while Cain held something in reserve. He wasn’t all in.

The result was stark. Abel thrived. Cain kept laboring, kept sacrificing, and kept getting rejected.

The Warning God Gives Cain

Cain’s resentment eventually boiled over into open confrontation with God himself, essentially accusing God of favoritism.

God’s response, according to Peterson, was blunt. Cain’s problem wasn’t external. It was his own doing, and he knew it. Then came the sharper warning: sin was crouching at his door “like a sexually aroused predatory animal,” and Cain had invited it in.

Peterson’s interpretation is direct. Cain had let resentment take over, and that resentment was actively generating something new and destructive inside him.

Choosing Destruction Over Change

Rather than confronting his own shortcomings, Cain chose a different path entirely.

He murdered his brother. His descendants, the story goes, became the first people to create weapons of war.

For Peterson, that arc isn’t just an ancient parable. It’s a pattern that describes something recurring throughout human history, resentment left unaddressed, turned outward instead of inward, and dressed up as ideology.

“That’s the eternal story of mankind,” Peterson said. “And it’s playing out right now.”

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