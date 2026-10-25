Jordan Peterson: Communism Is Nothing More Than The Spirit Of Cain, Wearing A New Name

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An Ancient Evil Wearing A Modern Name

Jordan Peterson posted a lengthy reflection tying Marxism to something far older than any 20th century political movement.

“We think of this evil as Marxism,” Peterson wrote. “In reality, Marxism is nothing more or less than the current instantiation of a much more ancient evil: possession by the envious and hateful spirit that drove Cain to murder his brother Abel.”

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A Conflict Peterson Says Is Built Into The Human Story

Peterson didn’t treat the Cain and Abel story as a minor detail buried in Genesis. He described it as foundational to understanding an entire pattern of human behavior that repeats across history.

“The great book of Genesis thus portrays mankind as riven by an eternal fratricidal conflict,” he wrote.

From there, Peterson laid out the psychological mechanism he believes drives this conflict forward, generation after generation.

The Pattern: Rejection, Resentment, Revenge

According to Peterson, the story follows a precise emotional sequence that he sees playing out in modern ideological movements.

“Those who reject genuine sacrifice become embittered by their subsequent failure (’rejection by God’),” he explained. “Instead of repenting and changing, they turn to revenge.”

The final piece of the pattern is who ends up targeted. “And who do they target?” Peterson asked. “Those who strive to do well and offer what is best.”

That’s the core of his argument: resentment born from personal failure doesn’t stay contained. It eventually turns outward, aimed specifically at the people who succeeded by doing things the right way.

A Level Of Compression Peterson Says Borders On The Miraculous

Peterson expressed genuine astonishment at how much insight the ancient text managed to pack into so few verses.

“I can’t believe how much wisdom the author of Genesis 4 compressed into that story’s few sentences,” he wrote. “You might even come to believe that God Himself had a hand in it.”

He went further, marveling at just how precisely the story maps onto the ideological conflicts of the modern world.

“Truly: it’s uncanny,” Peterson wrote. “The first two human beings born into history are, respectively, a good, honest productive man and his brother, who allows himself to be consumed by resentment and the desire to destroy.”

His conclusion was blunt and direct: “Communism, in a nutshell.”

Why Peterson Tied This To Current Events

Peterson’s post came alongside a link referencing State Department commentary on political terrorism, suggesting his reflection wasn’t purely theological. It was a direct response to modern political violence, and an attempt to explain its psychological roots using humanity’s oldest available text.

For Peterson, the throughline is simple. Strip away the modern vocabulary, the economic theory, the revolutionary language, and what’s left is the same story that opened the book of Genesis: productive people succeeding honestly, and someone else, consumed by resentment over their own failure, deciding destruction is the answer instead of change.

It’s a provocative claim, reducing an entire political ideology to a single ancient archetype. But it’s also exactly the kind of argument that has defined much of Peterson’s public work, taking ancient texts seriously enough to ask what they reveal about behavior happening right now.

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