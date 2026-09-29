Jordan Peterson Calls It A Catastrophe: More Than Half Of Young Western Women Have No Children

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More than half. That is the number Jordan Peterson dropped, and he did not soften it.

Half of Western women, 30 and under, have no child, Peterson said. So it’s a little more than half now.

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A Milestone Nobody Should Want To Reach

Peterson framed the number as exactly that, a milestone, though not one worth celebrating.

We hit this milestone last year, he said, before going further into where the trend actually leads. Half of them will never have a child. And 90 percent of them will regret it.

Stack those numbers together and the picture gets bleak fast.

A majority of young Western women currently without children. Half of that group projected to remain childless permanently. And according to Peterson, the overwhelming majority of that permanently childless group will eventually wish things had gone differently.

Why Peterson Calls This A Catastrophe

This is a catastrophe, Peterson said, if it’s true, and the data are pretty clear, I believe.

He did not stop at the emotional toll either. He connected the trend to something more structural and, in his words, genuinely alarming. This means we’re setting up one woman in four for isolation, he said. And that gets increasingly brutal as you get older.

Isolation in old age is not an abstract concern. It is one of the most reliable predictors of declining health, declining safety, and declining quality of life in later years, and Peterson is arguing that an entire generation of women is being set up for exactly that outcome without most of them realizing it is happening until it is far too late to change course.

The Darker Warning Underneath The Statistics

Peterson went a step further, raising a concern that deserves serious attention on its own. I also think we’re setting up that 25 percent of women to be preyed upon in a manner like nothing we’ve ever seen when they enter their later years, he said. Because they’ll have no one to keep an eye out for them, especially during times of vulnerability.

That is a genuinely sobering thought. Family, in its most basic and practical form, functions as a safety net. Children check in on aging parents. They notice when something is wrong. They intervene when a vulnerable relative is being taken advantage of. Remove that safety net for a quarter of an entire generation of women, and you remove one of the most basic protections society has ever relied on for its most vulnerable members as they age.

A Warning Worth Sitting With

This is not going to be good, Peterson said, and it is hard to argue the point once the full picture comes into focus.

This is not a moralizing lecture about personal choices. It is a demographic and social trend with real consequences that most people are not thinking through to their logical conclusion. An aging population with a growing share of isolated, unprotected elderly women is not a hypothetical future problem. Based on the numbers Peterson laid out, it is already the trajectory the West is currently on.

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