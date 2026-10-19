Jordan Peterson Asks: Is Journalism The Favorite Career Choice Of High School Mean Girls?

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A Question That Wasn’t Really A Question

Jordan Peterson reacted to a recent interview featuring Elon Musk with a pointed comparison, calling the interviewer “Cathy Newman’s twin.”

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A Pattern Peterson Says He’s Seen Before

Peterson didn’t stop at one comparison. He posed a broader question about a specific type of journalist he’s encountered repeatedly.

“Journalist: the favourite career choice of high school mean girls?” Peterson asked.

He elaborated on exactly what he meant, describing certain interviewers as “stunningly, even narcissistically confident in their often ill-informed opinions,” operating from an assumption that “everyone reasonable thinks like me.” He added that they tend to appear “surprised and offended at any hint of disagreement,” while remaining “unimpressed by the merely factual” and willing to be “purposefully and viciously reputation-savaging.”

Naming Names

Peterson didn’t keep the criticism vague. He named specific journalists he says fit the pattern, citing GQ’s Helen Lewis as topping his list, with the Sunday Times’s Decca Aitkenhead as a close second on what he called “the deceitful manipulation side.”

He also brought up the New York Times’s Nellie Bowles, noting she isn’t British but was “evil enough to be.” Peterson pointed to Bowles’s own later admission that she spent her time at the New York Times “destroying people purposefully to elevate her own status.”

Crediting Musk’s Response

Whatever the interviewer’s approach, Peterson gave Musk credit for how he handled it.

“Elon kept his composure and his wit,” Peterson wrote. “Thank God for the cold blood of engineers.”

The post struck a chord with plenty of readers, with one commenter noting the “scolding, moralistic condescension” felt eerily familiar from Peterson’s own past interview experiences, including his famous 2018 Channel 4 exchange with Cathy Newman.

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