Francois makes some great points here:

👁️ The Blind King, the Usurper, and the Eye That Sees:

How jordanbpeterson and GadSaad Use Egyptian Myth to Warn the West

“None are so blind as those who refuse to see.”

📜 1. Jordan Peterson: What the Myth of Osiris Really Means

Peterson opens with the Egyptian myth of Osiris, the god who once brought order, exploration, and life to the people. But over time, he becomes rigid, corrupt, and willfully blind to the evil inside his kingdom—represented by his brother, Seth.

“Once institutions are established,” Peterson warns, “they ossify. They become blind to corruption, until the whole structure collapses.”

Modern Parallels:

Government agencies like the FBI and CIA now silence truth rather than protect it.

Public health bodies like the WHO ignored truth for political convenience.

Our schools are no longer centers of learning — they are battlegrounds of indoctrination.

The myth teaches us this:

👉 When leaders become blind, evil doesn’t knock — it walks right in.

🦅 2. Horus: The Eye That Sees — and Acts

From the ruin of Osiris comes a new figure: Horus, the falcon god, born of Isis in the domain of chaos.

Horus doesn’t just see evil — he confronts it, at great cost.

“He loses his eye,” Peterson says, “but instead of using it for himself, he gives it back to his father — to restore the kingdom.”

🧠 Lesson: Courageous vision is not for personal gain. It's what revives fallen tradition and unites generations.

Modern Parallels:

. @elonmusk reveals the Twitter Files and reclaims free speech at great personal risk.

. @JamesOKeefeIII, despite being purged by his own board, still exposes institutional lies.

Every parent who dares speak at school boards, refusing to let lies define their children.

These are our Horus figures. They see. They act. And they suffer—but truth wins.

⚠️ 3. Gad Saad: The Cost of Blindness vs. the Cost of Speaking Truth

Gad Saad adds the modern moral weight:

“There’s the risk of speaking out — and there’s the risk of staying silent when your conscience tells you to speak.”

He shares a haunting contrast:

A man in Mosul risked his life documenting ISIS horrors with only his eye symbol as a warning.

Meanwhile, in the West, many fear being unfriended on Facebook more than losing their integrity.

“The dragon from the abyss will drag you to hell if you stay silent.” – Peterson

🔥 4. Authenticity Is the Only Escape from Tyranny

Dr. Saad drives the point home:

“Even if the world never knows I stayed silent, I would know. I cannot lie to myself and sleep at night.”

This is the battle Peterson, Saad, and others are fighting every day:

Not for clicks.

Not for fame.

But to wake the blind and remind us: truth is not negotiable.

🧠 Final Reflection:

This isn’t myth. This is moral blueprint. And Peterson is mapping it out for us.

Osiris = our broken, blind institutions

Seth = parasitic ideologies, corruption, cowardice

Horus = those who still see and still fight

The Eye = the clarity, courage, and responsibility needed to restore the soul of the nation

Peterson says:

“The proper sovereign is not Horus or Osiris — but their union: Truth meeting Tradition, Vision redeeming Order.”

🙏 The Call to Patriots

You don’t need to be famous.

You don’t need a podcast.

You just need open eyes, a truthful tongue, and a conscience that won’t sleep through evil.

📖 “For if the trumpet gives an uncertain sound, who shall prepare himself to the battle?” – 1 Corinthians 14:8