Joe Rogan and Michael Malice Just Said What Peterson’s Fans Already Know. The Internet Is in a Dark Place.

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Joe Rogan and Michael Malice were talking about Jordan Peterson on the Joe Rogan Experience when Rogan said it plainly.

“He’s been going through a series of ongoing health crises.”

Malice responded with something that hit harder than a medical update.

“It bothers me how much glee people are getting from this. The internet is in a dark place.”

Rogan corrected him immediately.

“People are in a dark place.”

That exchange says more about where we are culturally than almost anything else you could point to right now. A man who spent decades pulling people back from the edge of despair, who told millions of young men that life was worth living if you were willing to take responsibility for it, who faced down ideological mobs at universities and in courtrooms and in the press, is now suffering from a medication induced neurological injury so severe his wife describes him as being in another realm of pain.

And a meaningful portion of the internet is celebrating.

Malice is right that it is dark. Rogan is right that it is not the internet doing it. It is people. People who were so threatened by Peterson telling them to clean their room and take responsibility for their lives that they cannot contain their satisfaction at watching him suffer.

Peterson taught that the antidote to chaos is voluntary confrontation with difficulty. That meaning comes from carrying a burden willingly. That the alternative to suffering is not pleasure but meaninglessness.

He is living that teaching right now in the hardest way imaginable.

This newsletter exists for the people who understood what he was saying and want to keep those ideas alive while he fights to come back.

Paid subscribers support that mission directly. 20% off through June 12th, his 64th birthday.

Upgrade your subscription today and help us keep the light on while he recovers.

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