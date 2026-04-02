If you could be any Marvel character who would you be?

Jordan Peterson Says Doctor Strange Is the One Superhero Role He’d Prefer – & It’s Simply Brilliant

A Man Who Battles Chaos Daily With the Most Cutting Truth Reveals Why He Would Rather Use Mystic Powers and Unshakeable Faith Than Any Other Hero Role

It is wonderful to see the man who daily battles chaos with the most cutting truth, Jordan Peterson, openly choose Doctor Strange as the Marvel superhero he would prefer to be.

A fun and very enlightening video clip that is making waves across social media, has revealed Peterson as being asked which Marvel hero he would be if he could be any of them, immediately answers Doctor Strange. He describes why he likes that character so much, saying “that incredible superpower of faith” is the reason he would use that ability to shape reality and accomplish anything. As always, Peterson is using a fantasy to illustrate the discipline, humility after arrogance, and the responsible use of tremendous power required by the character he admires.

Peterson’s selection tells you everything about the man you have grown to admire!

Doctor Strange begins as an arrogant surgeon who loses everything, then uses his incredible will to build himself again through extensive mystical training and a dramatic personal transformation. That is precisely the self-improvement process that Peterson is preaching about every single day. The Sorcerer Supreme masters time, dimensions and the multiverse not by using brute force, but by using intelligence, sacrifice and having faith in something larger than himself. Peterson sees the clear connection here - faith is not blind; it is the force that allows you to confront the dragon and ultimately win. Therefore, it should come as little surprise to anyone that Peterson would rather put on those robes than swing a hammer like Thor or throw webs like Spider-Man.

Who wouldn’t want to have that type of enlightenment power on their side?

The beauty of this light-hearted admission is that it humanizes someone who is usually portrayed as completely serious. Peterson enjoys these pop culture experiences because they allow him to look at large ideas playfully. Stories of superheroes, he has said previously, tap into the age old archetypes of the gods and heroes fighting against fate. Doctor Strange is the perfect fit: a man who learns to voluntarily give up part of himself for the sake of protecting others. Peterson’s choice is celebrating the heroic individual who gains his strength through voluntary suffering and wise decisions, and not handouts or shortcuts.

However, the real magic occurs when you relate this fun preference to Peterson’s overall message of taking responsibility for yourself — get a paid subscription today to access all the empowering insights that cut through the cultural haze.

This is more than simply fan boy talk; this is motivation.

Can you imagine tapping into the level of faith that Doctor Strange demonstrates in his life? Peterson does this when he encourages people to stand tall with shoulders back, and to face the unknown with courage. The character who is willing to bargain with Dormammu in an endless loop of time exemplifies persistence and cleverness under pressure -- both qualities that Peterson exhibits in his own struggles against ideologically driven nonsense. By choosing Strange, Peterson reminds us that true power stems from a person ordering themselves internally, and not from relying on external tools such as gadgets or government assistance. This is truly anti-elite in the best possible sense: no reliance on large organizations, just disciplined individuals bending reality towards good.

Seeing a deep thinker like Peterson geek out over Doctor Strange brings joy because it shows that wisdom and wonder are perfectly compatible.

In a world that is drowning in cynicism, seeing a deep thinker like Peterson revel in geeking out over Doctor Strange is a breath of fresh air. It gives fans permission to enjoy their interests without fear or embarrassment. Whether it is comic books, philosophy, or hard work, the key is to pursue the things that elevate you. Doctor Strange’s story teaches the dangers of hubris while rewarding transformation - a blueprint for a fulfilling life that is offered by Peterson. His preference also illustrates faith as the ultimate superpower, the quiet force that topples tyrants and builds civilizations.

What a thrill to learn that one of the sharpest voices we hear dreams of mystic mastery fueled by faith!

Ultimately, Jordan Peterson choosing Doctor Strange as his ideal Marvel alternate identity sends a welcome dose of inspiration. It shows that even intellectuals who are warriors need heroes that demonstrate the blending of brains, bravery, and faith. This small revelation further strengthens the connection with his fans: he is not some remote guru, but a guy that loves the same stories that ignite our passions. Here’s to many more opportunities for truth and fantasy to meet once again, reminding us that with enough responsibility and faith, ordinary people can do the extraordinary - just like the Sorcerer Supreme himself.